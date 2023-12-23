Saint Helena Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Saint Helena Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Saint Helena Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Helena College and Career Academy at Sumter Central High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Livingston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
