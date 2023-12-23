The New Orleans Pelicans host the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jonas Valanciunas, Alperen Sengun and others in this matchup.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

BSNO and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: +104)

Saturday's points prop bet for Valanciunas is 15.5 points. That is 0.5 more than his season average of 15.0.

He has averaged 1.5 fewer rebounds per game (10.0) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 24.5-point prop bet set for Brandon Ingram on Saturday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Ingram's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +114)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 1.0 lower than his scoring average of 22.5.

He has pulled down 6.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (6.5).

Williamson's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +102)

Sengun is averaging 19.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 higher than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Saturday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -141) 8.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Fred VanVleet has put up 17.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

He has collected 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 8.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (8.5).

VanVleet's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

