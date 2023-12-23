Can we expect Nicholls to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Nicholls ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 231

Nicholls' best wins

Against the Tulane Green Wave on November 8, Nicholls registered its best win of the season, which was a 69-66 road victory. That signature victory against Tulane featured a team-high 18 points from Britiya Curtis. Lexi Alexander, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

61-58 on the road over South Alabama (No. 309/RPI) on December 4

63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 332/RPI) on November 24

Nicholls' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Based on the RPI, Nicholls has three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Nicholls faces the 270th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Colonels have eight games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

When it comes to Nicholls' upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Nicholls' next game

Matchup: Nicholls Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions

Nicholls Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

