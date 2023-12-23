Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will play the Nashville Predators at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Heiskanen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Heiskanen has scored a goal in three of 31 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 31 games this season, Heiskanen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 31 games this year, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Heiskanen goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 4 23 Points 5 4 Goals 1 19 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.