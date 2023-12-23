For bracketology analysis on Louisiana Tech and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Louisiana Tech ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 222

Louisiana Tech's best wins

Louisiana Tech captured its best win of the season on December 18 by registering a 77-51 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers, the No. 96-ranked team based on the RPI. Salma Bates was the top scorer in the signature win over Cal Baptist, dropping 13 points with two rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

66-49 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 228/RPI) on December 30

49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 262/RPI) on December 16

68-34 on the road over South Alabama (No. 304/RPI) on December 21

Louisiana Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Louisiana Tech is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Louisiana Tech faces the 49th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Lady Techsters' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and six games versus teams with records above .500.

As far as Louisiana Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Louisiana Tech's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

