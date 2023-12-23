Will Louisiana be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Louisiana's full tournament resume.

How Louisiana ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 173

Louisiana's best wins

Louisiana picked up its signature win of the season on November 6, when it took down the Youngstown State Penguins, who rank No. 113 in the RPI rankings, 72-62. In the win over Youngstown State, Themus Fulks delivered a team-high 20 points. Kobe Julien contributed 16 points.

Next best wins

92-82 over Long Beach State (No. 122/RPI) on November 22

84-67 on the road over Rice (No. 221/RPI) on December 22

68-60 over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on November 21

73-62 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 354/RPI) on December 13

Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Louisiana is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Louisiana is facing the 125th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Ragin' Cajuns' 18 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.

Louisiana has 18 games left on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.