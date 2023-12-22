The Tulane Green Wave (8-2) battle the George Mason Patriots (9-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Patriots allow to opponents.

Tulane has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.

The Patriots are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Green Wave sit at 343rd.

The 91.7 points per game the Green Wave average are 26.3 more points than the Patriots allow (65.4).

When Tulane scores more than 65.4 points, it is 8-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Tulane played better in home games last season, averaging 83.5 points per game, compared to 81.8 per game on the road.

Defensively the Green Wave were better at home last season, allowing 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 on the road.

When playing at home, Tulane averaged 0.6 more treys per game (8.3) than in away games (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to on the road (34.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule