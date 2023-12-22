How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Towson on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nicholls State Colonels (4-7) will try to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Towson Tigers (5-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SECU Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on Monumental.
Nicholls State vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
- TV: Monumental Sports
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- The Colonels have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Nicholls State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Colonels are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at fifth.
- The Colonels put up 5.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Tigers give up (68.3).
- When it scores more than 68.3 points, Nicholls State is 3-3.
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Nicholls State averaged 10.6 more points per game at home (82.3) than on the road (71.7).
- At home, the Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than they allowed away (80.2).
- Nicholls State made more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (32.3%).
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 68-55
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|Elizabeth City State
|W 84-70
|Stopher Gym
|12/19/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 73-67
|Xfinity Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
|12/30/2023
|Mobile
|-
|Stopher Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.