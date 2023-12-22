Louisiana vs. Rice: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Rice Owls (6-6) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) after winning four home games in a row. The Owls are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Louisiana vs. Rice Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rice
|-4.5
|147.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats
- Louisiana has played four games this season that finished with a combined score above 147.5 points.
- Louisiana's average game total this season has been 149.5, two more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Louisiana is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Louisiana has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisiana has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Louisiana vs. Rice Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rice
|4
|36.4%
|74.4
|152.3
|72.9
|144.5
|155
|Louisiana
|4
|44.4%
|77.9
|152.3
|71.6
|144.5
|150.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends
- The Ragin' Cajuns average five more points per game (77.9) than the Owls give up (72.9).
- Louisiana has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Louisiana vs. Rice Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rice
|5-6-0
|4-2
|4-7-0
|Louisiana
|5-4-0
|3-1
|5-4-0
Louisiana vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Rice
|Louisiana
|11-7
|Home Record
|14-0
|6-7
|Away Record
|7-7
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|81.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.6
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.8
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.