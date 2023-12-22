How to Watch Louisiana vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) will attempt to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Rice Owls (6-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Louisiana vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 47.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 44.0% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
- Louisiana is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 166th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 77.9 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 72.9 the Owls give up to opponents.
- Louisiana has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- At home Louisiana is putting up 82.5 points per game, 12.0 more than it is averaging away (70.5).
- At home the Ragin' Cajuns are giving up 58.5 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than they are on the road (80.3).
- Beyond the arc, Louisiana makes fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (9.8), and makes a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (38.6%) as well.
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 72-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 74-72
|The Legacy Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/4/2024
|James Madison
|-
|Cajundome
