The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) will attempt to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Rice Owls (6-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Louisiana vs. Rice Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 47.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 44.0% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

Louisiana is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 166th.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 77.9 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 72.9 the Owls give up to opponents.

Louisiana has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

At home Louisiana is putting up 82.5 points per game, 12.0 more than it is averaging away (70.5).

At home the Ragin' Cajuns are giving up 58.5 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than they are on the road (80.3).

Beyond the arc, Louisiana makes fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (9.8), and makes a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule