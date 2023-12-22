The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) will attempt to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Rice Owls (6-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Louisiana vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 47.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 44.0% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
  • Louisiana is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 166th.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns' 77.9 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 72.9 the Owls give up to opponents.
  • Louisiana has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Louisiana is putting up 82.5 points per game, 12.0 more than it is averaging away (70.5).
  • At home the Ragin' Cajuns are giving up 58.5 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than they are on the road (80.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Louisiana makes fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (9.8), and makes a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 72-67 Thomas Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 73-62 Cajundome
12/17/2023 @ McNeese L 74-72 The Legacy Center
12/22/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
1/4/2024 James Madison - Cajundome

