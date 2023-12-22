Beauregard Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Merryville High School at Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Montgomery, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.