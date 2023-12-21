The Thursday college basketball lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those contests is the USC Trojans playing the Long Beach State Beach.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. Syracuse Orange

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome Location: Syracuse, New York

How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. Syracuse

TV: ACC Network X

Wagner Seahawks vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Wagner vs. New Hampshire

Stonehill Skyhawks vs. George Washington Revolutionaries

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

How to Watch Stonehill vs. George Washington

Lafayette Leopards vs. Dartmouth Big Green

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Edward Leede Arena Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

How to Watch Lafayette vs. Dartmouth

TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Beeghly Center

Beeghly Center Location: Youngstown, Ohio

How to Watch Canisius vs. Youngstown State

Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Rhode Island Rams

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Thomas F. Ryan Center Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Rhode Island

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Temple Owls

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Liacouras Center

Liacouras Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Temple

Lipscomb Bisons vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Memorial Coliseum

Memorial Coliseum Location: Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Kentucky

TV: SEC Network +

Mercer Bears vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

George M. Holmes Convocation Center Location: Boone, North Carolina

How to Watch Mercer vs. Appalachian State