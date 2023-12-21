The California Golden Bears (7-1) will play the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

UL Monroe vs. Cal Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Daisha Bradford: 23.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

23.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Katlyn Manuel: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Jakayla Johnson: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lauren Gross: 7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

Leilani McIntosh: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Marta Suarez: 14.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ugonne Onyiah: 7.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK McKayla Williams: 7.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kemery Martin: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

