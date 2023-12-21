Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 21?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Seguin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Seguin stats and insights
- Seguin has scored in eight of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Seguin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:47
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:05
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
