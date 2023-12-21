Thursday's contest that pits the Maine Black Bears (7-5) versus the Tulane Green Wave (6-4) at Devlin Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Maine. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Green Wave enter this game following a 66-57 win over Little Rock on Wednesday.

Tulane vs. Maine Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 66, Tulane 63

Other AAC Predictions

Tulane Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Green Wave beat the Mercer Bears 64-58 on November 19.

Tulane has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Tulane 2023-24 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 231) on November 19

67-52 at home over Howard (No. 257) on December 10

66-57 at home over Little Rock (No. 258) on December 20

90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 267) on December 6

68-57 at home over Stetson (No. 291) on November 6

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

16.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Hannah Pratt: 12.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)

12.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70) Marta Galic: 14.6 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

14.6 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%

7.9 PTS, 45.2 FG% Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 59.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave's +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.1 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.9 per outing (157th in college basketball).

