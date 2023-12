The UL Monroe Warhawks versus the California Golden Bears is one of eight games on the Thursday college basketball slate that features a Sun Belt team in play.

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Mercer Bears at Appalachian State Mountaineers 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marshall Thundering Herd at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ACC Network X Troy Trojans vs. New Mexico State Aggies 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at South Alabama Jaguars 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Arkansas State Red Wolves 3:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UL Monroe Warhawks at California Golden Bears 5:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Southern Miss Eagles at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Michigan State Spartans 9:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

