Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 21?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Roope Hintz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Hintz stats and insights
- In eight of 28 games this season, Hintz has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|16:14
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|13:54
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Away
|W 2-0
Stars vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
