The New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) after winning three straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

New Orleans is 15-7 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 14th.

The Pelicans record only 3.8 more points per game (115.9) than the Cavaliers give up (112.1).

New Orleans has a 12-5 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are posting 117.4 points per game this year at home, which is three more points than they're averaging in away games (114.4).

Defensively New Orleans has been better in home games this year, allowing 112.9 points per game, compared to 114.9 on the road.

In home games, the Pelicans are averaging 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (11.1) than away from home (11.4). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to on the road (37.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries