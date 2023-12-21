The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

New Orleans Stats Insights

  • New Orleans is 4-2 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Privateers are the 104th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 60th.
  • The Privateers score an average of 80.0 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 66.6 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.6 points, New Orleans is 5-5.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

  • At home New Orleans is scoring 94.0 points per game, 21.5 more than it is averaging on the road (72.5).
  • At home the Privateers are allowing 63.8 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than they are away (85.3).
  • New Orleans makes more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.0%) than away (34.0%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Jose State L 87-82 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/11/2023 @ San Francisco L 85-72 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/14/2023 Birmingham-Southern W 91-51 Lakefront Arena
12/21/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/29/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/6/2024 SE Louisiana - Lakefront Arena

