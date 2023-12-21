The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

New Orleans Stats Insights

New Orleans is 4-2 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Privateers are the 104th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 60th.

The Privateers score an average of 80.0 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 66.6 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.6 points, New Orleans is 5-5.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

At home New Orleans is scoring 94.0 points per game, 21.5 more than it is averaging on the road (72.5).

At home the Privateers are allowing 63.8 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than they are away (85.3).

New Orleans makes more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.0%) than away (34.0%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule