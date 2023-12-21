The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) meet the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center. This clash will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Game Information

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Anna Larr Roberson: 12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Alabama Players to Watch

  • Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Zena Elias: 9.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Michiyah Simmons: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

