When the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams match up in Week 16 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Kendre Miller get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Saints vs Rams Anytime TD Bets

Will Kendre Miller score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Miller has taken 28 carries for 83 yards (13.8 per game).

Miller also helps out in the passing game, with 111 receiving yards on nine catches (18.5 yards per game).

In six games, Miller has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Kendre Miller Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 10 0 1 9 0 Week 9 Bears 1 0 0 1 31 0

