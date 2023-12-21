Should you wager on Keith Kirkwood finding his way into the end zone in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Keith Kirkwood score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Kirkwood has four receptions (on eight targets) for 28 yards and one TD, averaging 4.7 yards per game.

Kirkwood has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Keith Kirkwood Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 1 0 Week 12 @Falcons 3 2 20 0 Week 15 Giants 1 1 7 1

