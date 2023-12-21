Will Jamaal Williams find his way into the end zone when the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams play in Week 16 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Jamaal Williams score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has 214 rushing yards on 71 attempts (21.4 yards per carry).

Williams also averages 3.6 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 36 yards.

Williams has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 10 games.

Jamaal Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Jaguars 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 6 30 0 1 8 0 Week 9 Bears 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Vikings 4 7 0 1 3 0 Week 12 @Falcons 2 6 0 2 4 0 Week 13 Lions 5 10 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Panthers 11 43 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Giants 8 24 0 1 2 0

