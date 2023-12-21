Can we anticipate Evgenii Dadonov finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

  • Dadonov has scored in seven of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Dadonov's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 10:49 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:04 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 14:35 Home L 7-4

Stars vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

