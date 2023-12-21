Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calcasieu Parish Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Lake High School at St. Edmund Catholic School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Eunice, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Hathaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Jennings, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bell City High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
