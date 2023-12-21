Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Caddo High School at Doyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Doyline, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Caddo High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Baptist Academy at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.