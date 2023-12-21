Brandon Ingram and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Ingram, in his previous game (December 19 loss against the Grizzlies), put up 34 points, six assists and two steals.

In this article we will look at Ingram's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.1 21.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.7 PRA -- 34.2 31.7 PR -- 28.9 26 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Ingram has made 9.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.5% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.4 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the fifth-most possessions per game with 102.1.

The Cavaliers give up 112.1 points per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have allowed 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are fifth in the league, conceding 24.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 12.3 makes per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 33 25 3 8 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.