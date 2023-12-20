The Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Southern Jaguars (1-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Southern vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars' 53.2 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 52.3 the Wildcats allow.
  • Southern is 1-3 when it scores more than 52.3 points.
  • Kansas State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.2 points.
  • The 78.4 points per game the Wildcats record are 11.2 more points than the Jaguars give up (67.2).
  • Kansas State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.
  • When Southern gives up fewer than 78.4 points, it is 1-6.
  • The Wildcats are making 47.7% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Jaguars allow to opponents (42.1%).
  • The Jaguars shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Southern Leaders

  • Chloe Fleming: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
  • Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (14-for-62)
  • Kyanna Morgan: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
  • Tionna Lidge: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.7 FG%
  • Soniyah Reed: 7 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Louisiana College W 101-45 F. G. Clark Center
12/11/2023 @ Oregon L 67-37 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 @ Nebraska L 76-51 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/20/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
1/6/2024 Texas Southern - F. G. Clark Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.