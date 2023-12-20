The Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Southern Jaguars (1-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Southern vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars' 53.2 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 52.3 the Wildcats allow.

Southern is 1-3 when it scores more than 52.3 points.

Kansas State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.2 points.

The 78.4 points per game the Wildcats record are 11.2 more points than the Jaguars give up (67.2).

Kansas State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.

When Southern gives up fewer than 78.4 points, it is 1-6.

The Wildcats are making 47.7% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Jaguars allow to opponents (42.1%).

The Jaguars shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Southern Leaders

Chloe Fleming: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (14-for-62)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (14-for-62) Kyanna Morgan: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Tionna Lidge: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.7 FG%

4.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.7 FG% Soniyah Reed: 7 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Schedule