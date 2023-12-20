How to Watch the Southern vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Southern Jaguars (1-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Southern vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars' 53.2 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 52.3 the Wildcats allow.
- Southern is 1-3 when it scores more than 52.3 points.
- Kansas State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.2 points.
- The 78.4 points per game the Wildcats record are 11.2 more points than the Jaguars give up (67.2).
- Kansas State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.
- When Southern gives up fewer than 78.4 points, it is 1-6.
- The Wildcats are making 47.7% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Jaguars allow to opponents (42.1%).
- The Jaguars shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats allow.
Southern Leaders
- Chloe Fleming: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (14-for-62)
- Kyanna Morgan: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
- Tionna Lidge: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.7 FG%
- Soniyah Reed: 7 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana College
|W 101-45
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 67-37
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 76-51
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas Southern
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
