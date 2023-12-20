The Grambling Tigers (2-8) will attempt to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, seven percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

SE Louisiana has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 279th.

The Lions record 68 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 79.1 the Tigers give up.

SE Louisiana has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 79.1 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SE Louisiana posted 82.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Lions ceded 2.1 fewer points per game (75.1) than away from home (77.2).

In terms of three-point shooting, SE Louisiana performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.4 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage on the road.

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule