The Seattle U Redhawks (6-5) battle the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.7% the Redhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Louisiana Tech has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Redhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 58th.

The Bulldogs score 10.6 more points per game (76.1) than the Redhawks give up to opponents (65.5).

Louisiana Tech has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home Louisiana Tech is scoring 81.7 points per game, 13.5 more than it is averaging away (68.2).

The Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (57.9 per game) than away (68.4).

Louisiana Tech knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.4%) than away (33.3%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule