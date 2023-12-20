How to Watch Grambling vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Grambling Tigers (2-8) will try to snap a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grambling Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 45.1% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.
- Grambling is 1-3 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 226th.
- The Tigers' 66 points per game are 9.2 fewer points than the 75.2 the Lions give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 75.2 points, Grambling is 2-0.
Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Grambling scored 8.1 more points per game at home (73) than away (64.9).
- The Tigers gave up 56.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.7 on the road.
- Grambling made more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).
Grambling Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 76-46
|UD Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 83-65
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Drake
|L 68-56
|Knapp Center
|12/20/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/2/2024
|Biblical Studies-Houston
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
