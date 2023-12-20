The Grambling Tigers (2-8) will try to snap a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 45.1% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Grambling is 1-3 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 226th.

The Tigers' 66 points per game are 9.2 fewer points than the 75.2 the Lions give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.2 points, Grambling is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Grambling scored 8.1 more points per game at home (73) than away (64.9).

The Tigers gave up 56.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.7 on the road.

Grambling made more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Upcoming Schedule