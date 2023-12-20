Creighton vs. Villanova: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) go up against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Villanova matchup.
Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Villanova Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-8.5)
|142.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-8.5)
|141.5
|-450
|+340
Creighton vs. Villanova Betting Trends
- Creighton has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Bluejays' 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Villanova has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of four Wildcats games this season have gone over the point total.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Creighton is eighth-best in college basketball. It is three spots below that, 11th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Bluejays' national championship odds have jumped from +3000 at the start of the season to +2000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
Villanova Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Wildcats have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +3500.
- Villanova's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.
