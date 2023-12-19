Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Webster Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Webster Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Webster Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benton High School at Minden High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minden, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
