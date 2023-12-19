Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Rapides Parish, Louisiana is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pineville High School at Sterlington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.