Jonas Valančiūnas, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - December 19
Brandon Ingram is a player to watch when the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) go head to head at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Pelicans' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Pelicans topped the Spurs on Sunday, 146-110. Their leading scorer was CJ McCollum with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|CJ McCollum
|29
|2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Brandon Ingram
|26
|3
|4
|1
|1
|5
|Jose Alvarado
|16
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas' numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 2.5 assists and 10 boards per game, shooting 57.5% from the field.
- Ingram's numbers for the season are 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Zion Williamson puts up 22.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Herbert Jones' numbers for the season are 11.4 points, 2.8 assists and 4.1 boards per game.
- Dyson Daniels posts 6.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|17.3
|11.4
|2.3
|0.6
|1.2
|0.7
|Brandon Ingram
|21
|4.1
|5.6
|0.7
|0.3
|1.3
|Zion Williamson
|19.3
|5.3
|4.1
|1.1
|0.3
|0.1
|CJ McCollum
|15.8
|2.7
|3.8
|1.1
|0.6
|2.5
|Herbert Jones
|11
|4.5
|2.6
|1.3
|0.6
|1
