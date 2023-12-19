Brandon Ingram is a player to watch when the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) go head to head at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Arena: Smoothie King Center

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Pelicans' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pelicans topped the Spurs on Sunday, 146-110. Their leading scorer was CJ McCollum with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 29 2 2 1 0 6 Brandon Ingram 26 3 4 1 1 5 Jose Alvarado 16 3 4 1 0 3

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 2.5 assists and 10 boards per game, shooting 57.5% from the field.

Ingram's numbers for the season are 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zion Williamson puts up 22.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Herbert Jones' numbers for the season are 11.4 points, 2.8 assists and 4.1 boards per game.

Dyson Daniels posts 6.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jonas Valančiūnas 17.3 11.4 2.3 0.6 1.2 0.7 Brandon Ingram 21 4.1 5.6 0.7 0.3 1.3 Zion Williamson 19.3 5.3 4.1 1.1 0.3 0.1 CJ McCollum 15.8 2.7 3.8 1.1 0.6 2.5 Herbert Jones 11 4.5 2.6 1.3 0.6 1

