Southwest Division opponents square off when the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) at Smoothie King Center, starting on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram posts 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 14.2 points, 9.1 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 56.7% from the field.

Zion Williamson averages 22.7 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 56.9% from the floor.

Herbert Jones averages 12.4 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels posts 7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gives the Grizzlies 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He's draining 42.2% of his shots from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Santi Aldama is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bismack Biyombo is putting up 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 58.5% of his shots from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Pelicans Grizzlies 114.6 Points Avg. 105.9 113.4 Points Allowed Avg. 111.9 48.1% Field Goal % 43.1% 35.7% Three Point % 32.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.