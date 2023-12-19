There is high school basketball action in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Claiborne Christian School at Dodson High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19

5:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Dodson, LA

Dodson, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pineville High School at Sterlington High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Monroe, LA

Monroe, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell Parish High School at St Frederick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Monroe, LA

Monroe, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ouachita High School at Oak Grove High School