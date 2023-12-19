Tuesday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) and Nicholls State Colonels (4-6) squaring off at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Nicholls State vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Nicholls State vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 77, Nicholls State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. Maryland

Computer Predicted Spread: Maryland (-8.9)

Maryland (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Maryland's record against the spread so far this season is 2-6-0, while Nicholls State's is 5-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Terrapins are 3-5-0 and the Colonels are 3-4-0.

Nicholls State Performance Insights

The Colonels are being outscored by 3.8 points per game, with a -38 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (200th in college basketball), and give up 78.1 per contest (319th in college basketball).

Nicholls State loses the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It pulls down 35.7 rebounds per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 41.6.

Nicholls State hits 1.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.9 (70th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

Nicholls State has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (205th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (244th in college basketball).

