If you live in Caddo Parish, Louisiana and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mansfield High School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

C.E. Byrd High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Captain Shreve High School at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy