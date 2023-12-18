The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) travel to face the Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Dolphins have averaged.

UL Monroe is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Dolphins are the rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks rank 21st.

The Warhawks put up an average of 71.9 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Dolphins give up.

When it scores more than 74.2 points, UL Monroe is 2-0.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

UL Monroe averages 87.5 points per game at home, and 59.4 away.

At home, the Warhawks concede 70.0 points per game. Away, they give up 75.6.

At home, UL Monroe sinks 6.3 3-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages on the road (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (30.9%) than away (29.9%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule