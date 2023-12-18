The Dallas Stars welcome in the Seattle Kraken on Monday, December 18, with the Kraken having lost four consecutive away games.

You can watch the Stars look to defeat the the Kraken on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 91 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 15th in league play in goals against.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (101 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 29 13 14 27 22 11 51.7% Jason Robertson 29 9 18 27 20 19 - Roope Hintz 27 10 15 25 7 8 52.7% Matt Duchene 28 8 16 24 11 14 56% Miro Heiskanen 29 4 17 21 17 16 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.2 goals per game (101 in total), 23rd in the NHL.

With 86 goals (2.7 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 25 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players