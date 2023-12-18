Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Rapides Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tioga High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Leesville, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainview High School at Oberlin High School
- Game Time: 7:31 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Oberlin, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
