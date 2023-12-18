In this year's Famous Toastery Bowl, the Old Dominion Monarchs are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will act as host on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup in this article.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Old Dominion (-2.5) 55.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Old Dominion (-2.5) 56.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Old Dominion has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Monarchs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Western Kentucky is 5-5-0 ATS this year.
  • The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

