The New Orleans Privateers (1-8) aim to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (3-6) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lakefront Arena.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Texans score 5.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Privateers allow (72.9).

Tarleton State is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.9 points.

New Orleans is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.3 points.

The Privateers score 52.4 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 62.4 the Texans give up.

New Orleans is 0-3 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

The Privateers shoot 30.9% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Texans allow defensively.

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Alexis Calderon: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

8.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Justice Ross: 8.4 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

8.4 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Jayla Kimbrough: 8.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Zoe Cooper: 3.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%

New Orleans Schedule