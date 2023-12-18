Louisiana Tech vs. Cal Baptist December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Baptist Lancers (6-0) play the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Tech vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna Larr Roberson: 12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
