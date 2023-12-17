How to Watch the UL Monroe vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-1), who have won eight straight. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UL Monroe vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Warhawks put up an average of 81.2 points per game, 28.4 more points than the 52.8 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- UL Monroe is 8-1 when it scores more than 52.8 points.
- Alabama's record is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 81.2 points.
- The Crimson Tide put up 75.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 58.7 the Warhawks give up.
- When Alabama puts up more than 58.7 points, it is 10-1.
- UL Monroe is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.
- This season the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.7% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Warhawks give up.
- The Warhawks shoot 42.7% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.
UL Monroe Leaders
- Daisha Bradford: 23.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (29-for-78)
- Katlyn Manuel: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.2 FG%
- Jakayla Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
- Lauren Gross: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
UL Monroe Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|W 60-52
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/5/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 101-38
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 76-60
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|JMU
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
