The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-1), who have won eight straight. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SECN

UL Monroe vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks put up an average of 81.2 points per game, 28.4 more points than the 52.8 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

UL Monroe is 8-1 when it scores more than 52.8 points.

Alabama's record is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 81.2 points.

The Crimson Tide put up 75.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 58.7 the Warhawks give up.

When Alabama puts up more than 58.7 points, it is 10-1.

UL Monroe is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.

This season the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.7% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Warhawks give up.

The Warhawks shoot 42.7% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 23.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (29-for-78)

23.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (29-for-78) Katlyn Manuel: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.2 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.2 FG% Jakayla Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Lauren Gross: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

UL Monroe Schedule