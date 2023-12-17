The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-1), who have won eight straight. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Warhawks put up an average of 81.2 points per game, 28.4 more points than the 52.8 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • UL Monroe is 8-1 when it scores more than 52.8 points.
  • Alabama's record is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 81.2 points.
  • The Crimson Tide put up 75.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 58.7 the Warhawks give up.
  • When Alabama puts up more than 58.7 points, it is 10-1.
  • UL Monroe is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.
  • This season the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.7% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Warhawks give up.
  • The Warhawks shoot 42.7% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

UL Monroe Leaders

  • Daisha Bradford: 23.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (29-for-78)
  • Katlyn Manuel: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.2 FG%
  • Jakayla Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
  • Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
  • Lauren Gross: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Louisiana Tech W 60-52 Thomas Assembly Center
12/5/2023 Champion Christian W 101-38 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/12/2023 Northwestern State W 76-60 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
12/21/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
12/30/2023 JMU - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.