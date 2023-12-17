The New York Giants (5-8) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

Before the Saints meet the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Saints vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 5.5 39 -250 +200

Saints vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has an average point total of 41.4 in their games this year, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have compiled a 3-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Saints have been moneyline favorites 11 times this year. They've finished 5-6.

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

New York Giants

The Giants and their opponents have combined to score more than 39 points in seven of 13 games this season.

The average total for New York games this season has been 40.3, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Giants have covered the spread five times this year (5-7-1).

The Giants have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won four (33.3%) of those contests.

New York has entered five games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

Saints vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.9 16 20.1 9 41.4 6 13 Giants 14.1 31 24.2 24 40.3 7 13

Saints vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

In its past three games, New Orleans has hit the over once.

The Saints have totaled 24 more points than their opponents this season (1.8 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 131 points (10.1 per game).

Giants

Over its past three contests, New York has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.

In their past three games, the Giants have gone over the total twice.

The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 24 points this season (1.8 per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 131 points on the year (10.1 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 41.8 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.5 23.5 21.7 ATS Record 3-9-1 1-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-4-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 3-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.3 39.0 41.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 21.3 25.9 ATS Record 5-7-1 3-2-1 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 1-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 3-3 1-5

