Saints vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 15
Entering their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the New York Giants (5-8) at Caesars Superdome, which begins at 1:00 PM , the New Orleans Saints (6-7) will be monitoring 10 players on the injury report.
Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
In their most recent game, the Saints won 28-6 over the Carolina Panthers.
Last time out, the Giants took down the Green Bay Packers 24-22.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cameron Jordan
|DE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Payton Turner
|DE
|Toe
|Out
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Rest
|Questionable
|Andrus Peat
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Quad
|Out
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Isaiah Simmons
|S
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cam Brown
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DL
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|Calf
|Questionable
Other Week 15 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Saints or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saints Season Insights
- On offense, the Saints rank 13th in the NFL with 337.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total defense (321 yards allowed per contest).
- Offensively, the Saints rank 15th in the NFL with 21.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in points allowed (321 points allowed per contest).
- On offense, the Saints rank 15th in the NFL with 233 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in passing yards allowed per contest (189.5).
- New Orleans is putting up 104.5 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 26th, giving up 131.5 rushing yards per game.
- The Saints have forced 22 total turnovers (sixth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 17 times (13th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +5, ninth-ranked in the league.
Saints vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-250), Giants (+200)
- Total: 39 points
Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.