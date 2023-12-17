The New York Giants (5-8) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 39.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Saints match up with the Giants. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Saints vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Saints have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.1 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Giants have had the lead three times, have been losing seven times, and have been tied three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this season, the Saints have won the second quarter four times, been outscored seven times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.1 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Giants have won the second quarter in five games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Saints have won the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.5 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.4 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Out of 13 games this year, the Giants have won the third quarter five times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Saints have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 6.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Giants' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

Saints vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Saints have been winning after the first half in five games, have been losing after the first half in seven games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

So far in 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first half in four games, have been behind after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In 13 games this year, the Saints have won the second half eight times (5-3 record in those games), been outscored three times (0-3), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.3 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games (2-2 in those contests), lost the second half in eight games (3-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

