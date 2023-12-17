Best Bets, Odds for the Saints vs. Giants Game – Week 15
Best bets are available as the New York Giants (5-8) enter a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome on a three-game winning streak.
When is Saints vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Saints winning by a considerably more robust margin (9.3 points). Take the Saints.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 69.2%.
- The Saints are 5-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).
- New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- The Giants have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won four (33.3%) of those contests.
- New York has a record of 2-4 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New Orleans (-4.5)
- The Saints have covered the spread three times in 13 games with a set spread.
- New Orleans has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- The Giants have covered the spread five times this season (5-7-1).
- New York is 4-3 ATS when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (39)
- The two teams average a combined 3.0 fewer points per game, 36 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 39 points.
- The Saints and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 5.3 more points per game than the over/under of 39 set in this outing.
- The Saints have gone over in four of their 13 games with a set total (30.8%).
- Four of the Giants' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (30.8%).
Alvin Kamara Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 102.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|56.4
|5
|40.2
|1
Isaiah Hodgins Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|16.0
|3
